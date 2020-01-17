Weather Forecast: Fogs, Maximum Temperatures between 0C and 5C

Today, in the flat part of the country, along the river valleys and in the plains, fog or low clouds will stay.

Visibility will improve for some periods in the afternoon. Mostly sunny weather over the mountains, with more clouds to the east. Light wind, in the east areas to moderate, from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures between 0C and 5C, in some places in the mountainous areas of Western Bulgaria up to 9-10C.

Atmospheric pressure will stay higher than the average for the month.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

