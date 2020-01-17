Third Man Infected with the New Coronavirus Has been Hospitalized in Singapore

Third Man Infected with the New Coronavirus Has been Hospitalized in Singapore

A third patient who is believed to be infected with the new coronavirus has been hospitalized in Singapore, TASS reported.

The Ministry of Health stated that the 69-year-old man had been hospitalized and quarantined. He is in stable condition.

Common symptoms include a runny nose, headache, cough and fever. Shortness of breath, chills and body aches are associated with more dangerous kinds of coronaviruses.

On December 31, Chinese authorities briefed the World Health Organization on the Wuhan Outbreak, located 1,000 km north of Beijing in central China.

An unknown type of coronavirus was discovered by local specialists on January 7th. All cases of suspected new pneumonia were subjected to laboratory testing. As a result, pathogens of respiratory diseases such as influenza, avian influenza, severe acute respiratory syndrome, and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome were excluded from the list of possible pathogens.

The WHO has said the new virus could spread and has warned hospitals around the world. Currently, there are about 60 registered cases, one person has died, more than 680 have been isolated.

