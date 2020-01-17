Rain in Australia Caused Flooding (VIDEO)
Locals said that something like this this had not happened in several years.
After wildfires affecting vast forest areas, Australia was hit by storms. Although the rain is not enough to extinguish the fires, it was welcomed.
In some parts of New South Wales, there were even floods, and locals said it hadn't happened in several years.
Heavy rain fell across parts of fire-ravaged eastern Australia this morning, with more wet weather forecast, giving some relief following months of catastrophic blazes fuelled by climate change. | https://t.co/zjdSZxdvdD pic.twitter.com/VG1wxhir7t— RTÉ News (@rtenews) January 16, 2020
