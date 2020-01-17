The US Senate Has Opened Trump's Impeachment Process

The US Senate has opened the impeachment process of President Donald Trump.

House Democrats read the formal charges from the well of the US Senate before the swearing-in of all 100 senators as jurors for only the third impeachment trial in US history.

Senator Chuck Grassley, who chaired the meeting, invited seven accusers from the House of Representatives, led by Congressman Adam Schiff to enter the hall. Schiff then read the two accusations from the rostrum.

The Senate will summon Chief Justice John Roberts, the Chief Justice, to be sworn in by the 100 senators who will serve as jurors in the impeachment process.

Roberts will chair the process, which will essentially begin Tuesday, MBS News reported.

Last month, the House of Representatives voted in favor of Trump's impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over the so-called Ukrainian scandal. However, it is unlikely that the required two-thirds of the senators will vote to remove the president.