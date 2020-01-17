Eight People Have Died Following Complications of a Flu Infection Greece
Eight people have died following complications of a flu infection in the last ten days in Greece.
24 people are hospitalized in Intensive Care Units. Most of the patients have other health problems.
The incidence rate is expected to remain high in the coming weeks, which is not uncommon for the season.
