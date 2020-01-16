The US and China Put an End to the Trade War?
The US and China have signed an agreement that should ease the trade war between them, shaking the world markets.
This is the first phase of a Beijing-Washington deal to settle a trade dispute.
China has pledged to boost US imports by $200bn above 2017 levels and strengthen intellectual property rules.
In exchange, the US has agreed to halve some of the new tariffs it has imposed on Chinese products.
The agreement enters into force next month.
