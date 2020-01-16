Georgi Yanev, Alexander Alexandrov and Anelia Dukova Winners of the ISCT 2020 Squash Tournament

80 competitors from Bulgaria, Pakistan, Egypt, Romania, Spain and Greece began their squash year with an international tournament at the Fireball Sports Hall. After 305 games of tough battle, Georgi Yanev, Alexander Alexandrov and Anelia Dukova won gold medals in the respective categories.

The International Squash Challenge Tournament (ISCT) was held on Saturday 11.01 under the auspices of the Embassy of Pakistan and with the support of Isostar, Tecnifibre, Karakal and Multisport. The players at the tournament were greeted at the inauguration ceremony with bread, salt and honey, and Ambassador of Pakistan Mr. Marwan Alex Ayash welcomed the participants, "Welcome to the ISCT 2020 tournament, an initiative of the Embassy of Pakistan and the Fireball Sports Hall. Squash is a sport with serious traditions, especially in my home country, which has been at the top of the sport for decades. I am glad that squash is gaining popularity in Bulgaria as well and we can hold such a large-scale event."

The ISCT tournament also had a charity initiative. Funds from the donation campaign will be channeled by For Our Children Foundation to families in need in Bulgaria.

More information and photos can be found on Fireball.bg