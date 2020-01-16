Bulgaria Participates in Green Week 2020

Society | January 16, 2020, Thursday // 20:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Participates in Green Week 2020 www.pixabay.com

For the 31st time, Bulgaria is participating in the largest international fair for agricultural and food products - Green Week 2020 in Berlin, BNR reported.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Desislava Taneva has opened the Bulgarian venue. In an area of 143 square meters, 19 manufacturers present wine, organic essential oil products, walnut oil, various types of honey and bee products, meat and dairy products, sweets and jams, fruit juices and pastry. T

here is also an area dedicated to tourism. Participation aims to promote not only Bulgarian food, beverages and brands, but also the country as a place for good cuisine, tourism and recreation activities. In 2019, more than 400,000 people attended the exhibition.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Green Week, Berlin
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria