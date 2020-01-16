BNT: Bulgaria Withdraws EU Co-Financing Application for Struma Motorway

www.pixabay.com

Bulgaria withdraws the application for the construction of Struma Motorway section via Kresna Gorge, but does not abandon the project, Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) said on January 15, BNT reported.

The decision does not stop it, but will accelerate the team work of all institutions involved in extending the only "narrow section" along the road to the border with Greece.

Yesterday, Bulgaria informed the European Commission of its decision to withdraw the application form for Lot 3.2 funding from the EU Cohesion Fund, which was submitted for approval on 9 August 2019. The institutions are still working on the preparation of the application form in view of the priorities in the field on the ecology of the new European Commission, which has already presented its European Green Pact.

The decision was made after a thorough analysis, numerous expert talks and a special opinion poll, which categorically identifies the completion of the Kresna Gorge section of Struma Motorway as extremely important for road safety.

Tags: Struma motorway, Bulgaria, application, co-financing
