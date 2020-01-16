The NSI will Conduct a Test Census in the Spring

A population and housing census test will be conducted by the NSI in the spring. This is recorded in the National Statistical Program for 2020, adopted today by the Council of Ministers.

The survey precedes the actual census, which will be conducted across the European Union in 2021.

The National Statistical Program for 2020 includes 306 surveys - both regular, conducted by the NSI and statistical authorities, as well as new activities related to national and European priorities. Changes have been made to the organization of some surveys and the deadlines for providing statistical information to users have been shortened.

At its meeting today, the Council of Ministers also approved the report on the implementation of the National Statistical Program and the activity of the National Statistical Institute (NSI) in 2019.

Among the highlights of the year's work are the preparation for the 18th census of the population and housing stock and the adoption by the National Assembly of the new Census and Housing Census Act in the Republic of Bulgaria in 2021.

The report states that significant results have been achieved in improving the quality of statistical information and improving its dissemination, as well as reducing the workload of respondents by introducing electronic questionnaires and developing web-based statistical survey applications in various statistical domains.