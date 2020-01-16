Kristalina Georgieva: The China-US Trade Deal is Beneficial to the Global Economy

US Deputy Prime Minister and Head of Chinese Delegation for Trade and Economic Negotiations with US, Liu He met in Washington yesterday with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva.

During their conversation, Georgieva said the agreed first phase of the Beijing-Washington trade agreement would bring stability to both countries and the global economy. The deal will not only benefit the Chinese and American economies, but also the global one, she added.

Noting that the IMF raised China's economic growth forecast from 5.8 to 6 percent in 2020, Georgieva said the Fund, whose primary mission is to support the world economic and financial stability will continue to make policy recommendations based on facts that favour global economic growth.

Deputy Prime Minister Liu He said the IMF has done a lot of useful work in economic and trade consultations between China and the US. The agreement reached so far benefits both parties and the whole world, and its importance is not only in the area of economy and trade, but also in guaranteeing world peace, stability and prosperity, he stressed.