Strong Earthquake Shook China

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake has been reported in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR) in northwestern China, according to the China Seismological Center.

The quake was registered at 16:32 local time in Aksu. The epicenter of the earthquake is at a depth of 16 kilometers.

There is no information about injured people and destruction.

