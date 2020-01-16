Strong Earthquake Shook China
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake has been reported in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR) in northwestern China, according to the China Seismological Center.
The quake was registered at 16:32 local time in Aksu. The epicenter of the earthquake is at a depth of 16 kilometers.
There is no information about injured people and destruction.
