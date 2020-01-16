Brazil Builds New Antarctica Base for $ 100 Million

Brazil showed its new base in Antarctica. The $ 100 million project replaces the previous compound was destroyed after an explosion and deadly fire almost 8 years ago.

The modern facility covers an area of 4,500 square meters and has 17 laboratories, a helicopter site, as well as living space.

It is envisaged that the base can accommodate 65 people at a time. Researchers will conduct studies, monitor the melting of glaciers and analyze climate change.