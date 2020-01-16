Merkel Called on Europe to be Ready to Take More Responsibility

According to her, this also applies to the military sphere

Europe must be ready to take more responsibility in world politics and to develop its military potential, as its relations with the United States continue to change. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in an interview with the Financial Times.

"“The United States’ focus on Europe is declining — that will be the case under any president. That is why we in Europe, and especially in Germany, need to take on more responsibility, ”Merkel said.

According to her, this also applies to the military sphere, where Europe needs to build on its potential and increase defense spending, spending more than 2% of GDP on it.

"Europe must also, if necessary, be ready to intervene in conflict resolution abroad," Merkel said, recalling Germany's participation in international missions in Afghanistan, Mali, Senegal and Somalia.

At the same time, the Chancellor stressed that cooperation between Europe and the United States will continue and will be of great importance, especially in the area of addressing fundamental issues related to global values and interests. According to her, the key to the success of Germany and Europe in international politics will be the unity of the EU, because Germany is too small to independently exercise significant geopolitical influence in the world.

She also said trade conflicts between Western countries and China are undesirable amid growing economic competition, as isolation from China is not the solution.