A New Series of Consultations with President Rumen Radev about the Bulgarian Constitution

Politics | January 16, 2020, Thursday // 13:32| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A New Series of Consultations with President Rumen Radev about the Bulgarian Constitution novinite.bg

A new series of consultations with the President. The occasion - changes in the Constitution.

Rumen Radev will speak with representatives of the Supreme Bar Council. According to the president, there is a need for changes in the judicial system.

The government has already proposed changes to the Judiciary Act that stipulate the Attorney General to be controlled by an independent person.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rumen Radev, consultations, constituion, Supreme Bar Council
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria