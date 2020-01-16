A New Series of Consultations with President Rumen Radev about the Bulgarian Constitution
A new series of consultations with the President. The occasion - changes in the Constitution.
Rumen Radev will speak with representatives of the Supreme Bar Council. According to the president, there is a need for changes in the judicial system.
The government has already proposed changes to the Judiciary Act that stipulate the Attorney General to be controlled by an independent person.
