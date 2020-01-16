Official: Kubrat Pulev will Fight Anthony Joshua

The fight between Kubrat Pulev and Anthony Joshua is already a fact. Pulev will fight against the British heavyweight champion of the International Boxing Federation in May in Istanbul.

The fight will be at the Turkish Besiktas Arena. The date will be announced later. 

Pulev will have the chance to become a world champion for the third time in six years.

In 2014, he lost to the Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko in Hamburg.

Kubrat Pulev's last match was on November 10th. 

Tags: Anthony Joshua, Kubrat Pulev, fight, box
