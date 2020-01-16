Speakers of Parliaments in the Western Balkans Countries Gather on a Meeting in Bulgaria

Politics » DIPLOMACY | January 16, 2020, Thursday // 12:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Speakers of Parliaments in the Western Balkans Countries Gather on a Meeting in Bulgaria novinite.bg

Speakers of Parliaments in the Western Balkan countries to gather on a meeting in Bulgaria. The meeting will take place in the first half of 2020, National Assembly Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva and Bulgarian Commissioner Mariya Gabriel announced.

"I think that national parliaments here, being directly elected by the citizens, will be the strong voice that will allow us to modernize our institutions and protect the interests of citizens so that their agenda will be also the agenda of the institutions at the European Union. level," said Gabriel.

 

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: speaker of parliament, Tsveta Karayancheva, Mariya Gabriel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria