Speakers of Parliaments in the Western Balkans Countries Gather on a Meeting in Bulgaria

Speakers of Parliaments in the Western Balkan countries to gather on a meeting in Bulgaria. The meeting will take place in the first half of 2020, National Assembly Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva and Bulgarian Commissioner Mariya Gabriel announced.

"I think that national parliaments here, being directly elected by the citizens, will be the strong voice that will allow us to modernize our institutions and protect the interests of citizens so that their agenda will be also the agenda of the institutions at the European Union. level," said Gabriel.