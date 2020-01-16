Elevated Levels of Fine Particulate Matter is Sofia

Elevated levels of fine particulate matter have been registered in Sofia, airsofia.info reported. According to the map, the air is polluted in almost the entire city. Most polluted residential areas are Lagera, Bakston, Ovcha Kupel, Gorna Banya and Karpuzitsa.

Today, the world's dirtiest city is Lahore in Pakistan, followed by Kolkata in India, Dhaka in Bangladesh in third place, Kathmandu in Nepal in fourth place, Delhi in India in fifth. In sixth and seventh place are Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Belgrade in Serbia.

Yesterday in Pernik the levels of sulfur dioxide were 5 times above the norm. It was not until the end of the day that the air began to purify slightly.

The map is provided by airsofia.info