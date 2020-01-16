Japan Confirmed the First Case of a New Type Pneumonia-Like Virus

Japan has confirmed the first case of infection from the new coronavirus that been reported in China. This was announced on Thursday at a press conference in Tokyo by a representative of the Ministry of Health.

The patient is a Chinese national living in Kanagawa Prefecture. The man had been to the Chinese city of Wuhan, where there has been an outbreak of pneumonia believed to be caused by the new coronavirus strain, the statement said. The man was hospitalized for 5 days.

To confirm the first case of new pneumonia, the Japanese government has set up a crisis headquarters to gather information and take steps to prevent the spread of the virus. Authorities are urging people to wash their hands more often and to consult a doctor immediately if a cough or fever occurs. Particular attention should be paid to those who have recently traveled to Wuhan.

Common symptoms include a runny nose, headache, cough and fever. Shortness of breath, chills and body aches are associated with more dangerous kinds of coronaviruses.

On December 31, Chinese authorities briefed the World Health Organization on the Wuhan Outbreak, located 1,000 km north of Beijing in central China.

An unknown type of coronavirus was discovered by local specialists on January 7th. All cases of suspected new pneumonia were subjected to laboratory testing. As a result, pathogens of respiratory diseases such as influenza, avian influenza, severe acute respiratory syndrome, and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome were excluded from the list of possible pathogens.

The WHO has said the new virus could spread and has warned hospitals around the world. Currently, there are about 60 registered cases, one person has died, more than 680 have been isolated.