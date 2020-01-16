Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 1C and 6C

Today, fog or low clouds are expected to form in plains, valleys and around water bodies, and will mostly last throughout the day,. After midday, light to moderate wind will blow in the east. Maximum temperatures mainly between 1C and 6C, in Sofia about 2C. Sunshine in the mountainous, with temperatures up to 12-13C.

Atmospheric pressure is significantly higher than the monthly average and it will stay almost unchanged during the day.

This is the the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

