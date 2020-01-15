President Radev: Holding Power and Managing the State Effectively are Two Different Things

The fires are extinguished with resignations, money distribution and postponement, but such methods exhaust their effectiveness and do not solve problems, said the head of state in Belovo.

A management must not resolve crises, it should not allow crises to occur. It is very important to have a different approach - with a clear vision, with expertise, reforms and willpower, because to retain power and manage effectively are two different things. This was stated by President Rumen Radev to reporters in Belovo, where he was asked to comment on the detention of the Minister of Environment and Water and his resignation in connection with the water crisis in Pernik.

"I did not interfere with the work of the court and the prosecutor's office, but I expect not only testimony, I expect an effective and comprehensive investigation. I expect that this crisis will be resolved for the benefit of the citizens of Pernik and not only for them, because thousands of Bulgarians are facing the same problem, "said Rumen Radev, adding that entire villages have been on water regime for years.

The President reiterated that a lack of transparency, accountability and accountability leads to the collapse of statehood and what is happening in Pernik is only the most visible result of such a style of government. "The fires are being extinguished by resignations, money distribution and postponement, but we can see how such practices are already exhausting because the problems remain," said Rumen Radev, pointing out that the list of problems in the country can be supplemented by examples from many other sectors such as unregulated dumps, African swine fever, energy problems, health care, education.

It is not a good idea to confuse the National Security Service with a private security firm, President Radev said in response to a question about the MRF bill related to the activities of the NSO.

President Rumen Radev is in Belovo on the occasion of 142 years since the liberation of the city and the Belovo region.