Brexit: MEPs are Concerned about Citizens' Rights
MEPs confirmed to Horizon the European Parliament's readiness to approve the Brexit Agreement on January 29th. This is expected to happen at a parliament session in Brussels.
The deal was approved by the British Parliament on January 10th. Under the terms of the agreement, Britain is due to leave the EU on January 31st.
This week, the European Parliament is likely to adopt a resolution in plenary in Strasbourg, which expresses concern about the protection of citizens' rights after the UK leaves the Union.
MEPs will demand full implementation of the agreement reached, so that citizens' rights are truly protected.
Parliament highlights that assurances are needed on the protection of citizens’ rights to ensure its consent to the Withdrawal Agreement.
In a resolution adopted on Wednesday, MEPs take stock of citizens’ rights in the context of Brexit and highlight that their consent to the Withdrawal Agreement will take into account “experiences gained and assurances given” about their protection. Parliament expresses concerns especially about the application-based approach used in the UK EU Settlement Scheme, the absence of physical proof for successful applicants, and its accessibility, among other issues.
