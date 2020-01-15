Bulgaria's Average Insured Income was BGN 1015,82 In November

The National Social Security Institute announced that the average social security income for the country is BGN 1015,82 for November 2019.

The average monthly social security income for the country from 01.12.2018 to 30.11.2019 is BGN 977,60.

The average monthly social security income for the country for the indicated period serves in the calculation of the amount of newly granted pensions in December 2019, in accordance with Article 70, para. 3 of the Code for social security.