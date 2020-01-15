The Monthly Inflation in December 2019 was 0.7%
The consumer price index in December 2019 compared to November 2019 was 100.7%, i.e. the monthly inflation was 0.7%. The annual inflation in December 2019 compared to December 2018 was 3.8%, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said in a press release.
The annual average inflation for January - December 2019 compared to the previous 12 months (January - December 2018) was 3.1%.
In December 2019 compared to the previous month the prices of goods and services in the main consumer groups changed as follows:
- Food and non-alcoholic beverages - an increase of 0.8%;
- Alcoholic beverages and tobacco - an increase of 0.1%;
- Clothing and footwear - a decrease of 1.1%;
- Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels - a decrease of 0.1%;
- Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house - an increase of
0.4%;
- Health - an increase of 0.1%;
- Transport - an increase of 1.1%;
- Communications - a decrease of 0.2%;
- Recreation and culture - an increase of 7.5%;
- Education - the prices remained at the level of the previous month;
- Restaurants and hotels - an increase of 0.6%;
- Miscellaneous goods and service - a decrease of 0.5%.
Price index of a small basket (PISB)
The price index of a small basket in December 2019 compared to November 2019 was 100.4% and the overall increase since the beginning of the year (December 2019 compared to December 2018) has been 104.4%.
In December 2019 compared to the previous month the prices of goods and services in the small basket for the 20% households with the lowest income changed as follows:
- Food products - an increase of 1.1%;
- Non-food products - a decrease of 0.4%;
- Services - the prices remained at the level of the previous month.
- » Bulgaria's Average Insured Income was BGN 1015,82 In November
- » Record Budget Surplus in Germany
- » Greek Authorities to Raise Pensions after Years of Cutbacks
- » The Tax Campaign in Bulgaria Begins
- » World Bank Raised Economic Growth Projections for Bulgaria
- » Eurostat: The Annual Inflation in the Euro Area is Expected to Increase