The Monthly Inflation in December 2019 was 0.7%

The consumer price index in December 2019 compared to November 2019 was 100.7%, i.e. the monthly inflation was 0.7%. The annual inflation in December 2019 compared to December 2018 was 3.8%, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said in a press release.

The annual average inflation for January - December 2019 compared to the previous 12 months (January - December 2018) was 3.1%.



In December 2019 compared to the previous month the prices of goods and services in the main consumer groups changed as follows:



- Food and non-alcoholic beverages - an increase of 0.8%;

- Alcoholic beverages and tobacco - an increase of 0.1%;

- Clothing and footwear - a decrease of 1.1%;

- Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels - a decrease of 0.1%;

- Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house - an increase of

0.4%;

- Health - an increase of 0.1%;

- Transport - an increase of 1.1%;

- Communications - a decrease of 0.2%;

- Recreation and culture - an increase of 7.5%;

- Education - the prices remained at the level of the previous month;

- Restaurants and hotels - an increase of 0.6%;

- Miscellaneous goods and service - a decrease of 0.5%.



Price index of a small basket (PISB)



The price index of a small basket in December 2019 compared to November 2019 was 100.4% and the overall increase since the beginning of the year (December 2019 compared to December 2018) has been 104.4%.



In December 2019 compared to the previous month the prices of goods and services in the small basket for the 20% households with the lowest income changed as follows:



- Food products - an increase of 1.1%;

- Non-food products - a decrease of 0.4%;

- Services - the prices remained at the level of the previous month.