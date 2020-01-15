The Russian Government Resigns

The Russian Government Resigns

After President Vladimir Putin's message to the Federal Assembly, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has announced that he is resigning from the government.

He said the government would be resigning in totality. 

The Head of State thanked the government for the work. Putin has ordered the government to fulfill its commitments until a new cabinet is appointed, TASS reported.

