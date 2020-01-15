The Russian Government Resigns
World | January 15, 2020, Wednesday // 16:23| Views: | Comments: 0
novinite.bg
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
After President Vladimir Putin's message to the Federal Assembly, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has announced that he is resigning from the government.
He said the government would be resigning in totality.
The Head of State thanked the government for the work. Putin has ordered the government to fulfill its commitments until a new cabinet is appointed, TASS reported.
- » Brexit: MEPs are Concerned about Citizens' Rights
- » Greece with a New Ministry of Migration and Asylum
- » There is no Agreement for Future Reduction in Tariffs between the US and China
- » Population in Greece - 10.7 Million People
- » Thousands of Migrants have been Returned to Libya in the Last Two Weeks
- » EU Countries Opposed Iran's Nuclear Programme