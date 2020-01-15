Svetlin Nakov - Personality in the News 2019, Kristalina Georgieva - with Special Award for Extraordinary Global Achievements

The names of the winners in the traditional 2019 Personality in the News Awards became clear.

The winners were selected by the NoviniteGroup team after active and careful research of the most accomplished and significant personalities in the news stream in 2019, who contributed to the positive image of Bulgaria around the world.

In addition to the Personality in the News Prize, three established Bulgarians will be honoured with: “Honorary Ambassadors of Novinite”

A Special Award for Extraordinary Global Achievements in 2019 will also be presented this year.

See who are the winners below:

Novinite Special Award for Extraordinary Global Achievements in 2019

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, IMF - Before joining the Fund, Ms. Georgieva was CEO of the World Bank from January 2017 to September 2019. During this period, she also served as Interim President of the World Bank Group for three months. Previously, Ms. Georgieva helped shape the agenda of the European Union. She served as European Commission Vice President for Budget and Human Resources. In 2010 she was elected as Bulgarian Commissioner for International Cooperation, Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Response, managing one of the world’s largest humanitarian aid budgets. She took office almost immediately after the devastating earthquake in Haiti. In the same year, Georgieva was named "European of the Year" and "EU Commissioner of the Year" as an acknowledgement of her work, in particular, her handling of the humanitarian disasters in Haiti and Pakistan. She also served as Vice-President of the European Commission under Jean Claude from 2014 to 2016.

Before joining the European Commission, Ms. Georgieva worked at the World Bank for 17 years. She was appointed as Vice President and Corporate Secretary in 2008, which was the culmination of her career in the Bank. In this role, she served as the interlocutor between the World Bank Group’s senior management, its Board of Directors, and its shareholder countries.

Personality in the News 2019

Svetlin Nakov, Co-Founder and Inspirational Manager of SoftUni - for his innovative approach towards modern education and tireless efforts to bring new technologies in the University classrooms and halls.

Svetlin Nakov has 20+ years of technical background as a software engineer, trainer and entrepreneur. He is the leading author of 15 books on computer programming and tens of technical and scientific publications. At SoftUni, the largest tech education provider in Bulgaria, he inspires and teaches thousands of young people in software development and digital skills and gives them the opportunity to grow.

Honorary Ambassadors of Novinite - Culture

Dimiter Marinov - an actor, recognized for his great role in the Green Book movie, which received Oscar for Best Picture in 2019 and his activities promoting Bulgarian culture abroad. Dimiter Marinov became the first Bulgarian actor to step on the red carpet at the 91st Academy Awards after he played a major supporting role. The film also won 3 Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood Film Awards and Critics Choice Awards. Playing his violin in a number of restaurants, in 1996, he managed to become an owner of a shop and restaurant. Marinov began his acting career (in the United States) on The San Diego Repertory Theatre stage in 1999. Later he pursued his dream he pursued his passionate dream of working with young children. After completing a three-year business venture with his family in Costa Rica from 2006 to 2009, Marinov returned to the United States to expand his acting career in commercials, television and film.

In the Bandito Brothers production Act of Valor, which was his very first US film audition. In Hollywood, he made a significant resume partnering with Jeff Bridges, Selena Gomez, Kiefer Sutherland, Sofia Vergara, Matthew Perry, William Shatner and many more, but his "big break" was in Green Book directed by Peter Farrelly.

Honorary Ambassadors of Novinite – Sport

Ivet Lalova - athlete, for extraordinary achievements in 100 and 200 m. sprint events, for keeping the high scores in all world's rankings and promoting Bulgarian sports globally. She finished fourth in the 100 metres and fifth in the 200 metres at the 2004 Summer Olympics. In June 2012 she won gold at the 2012 European Athletics Championship in the Women's 100 meters. In July 2016 she won two silver medals at the 2016 European Athletics Championship in both the Women's 100 and 200 meters. She has participated at four editions of the Olympic Games. Recently, she finished 7th on 200 meters at the World Championship in Doha in 2019.

Honorary Ambassadors of Novinite - Business

Tsvetelina Nikolova - entrepreneur, General Manager at Katarzyna Estate - for her active work promoting Bulgarian wine culture in the world and for achieving extremely high-quality standards in modern management

She also manages Belizza Winery and Platinum Brands – leading company in the distribution of high-quality wines and spirits on the international market.

Tsvetelina is the youngest Bulgarian with "Master of Science in Wine Management" in the extremely prestigious OIV (International Organization of Vine and Wine).

Inspired from the world experience and the things she learned there, Tsvetelina devotes her creative energy to the vision of placing Bulgaria on the world wine map. She is the initiator and author of various projects related to the recognition of Bulgaria as a producer of quality wines, both in Bulgaria and internationally.

"Wine is art, music, love, an emotion with which you must live in your heart and tell its story with passion. That's the way things work", Tsvetelina admits. And she "dresses" her love in a book. In 2018 she released - in Bulgarian and English - a richly illustrated "bible of Bulgarian wines and traditions" - "Wines of Bulgaria".

During the prestigious competition "Mr. and Mrs. Economics 2019", Tsvetelina Nikolova was awarded a special prize for promoting Bulgarian wine.

Tsvetelina Nikolova was named “Young Manager” in 2012. She is among the ten finalists of the prestigious national competition “Manager of the Year” in 2015, 2016 and 2017.