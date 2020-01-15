Greece with a New Ministry of Migration and Asylum
www.pixabay.com
The Greek government on Wednesday announced a new Ministry of Migration and Asylum as part of efforts to accelerate policy implementation in the area. This happened after a decision of the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
The new ministry will be led by Notis Mitarakis, who had until now served as deputy minister of Labor and Social Affairs, according to a statement by the government spokesman, Ekathimerini reported.
