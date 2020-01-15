Greece with a New Ministry of Migration and Asylum

World » EU | January 15, 2020, Wednesday // 15:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Greece with a New Ministry of Migration and Asylum www.pixabay.com

The Greek government on Wednesday announced a new Ministry of Migration and Asylum as part of efforts to accelerate policy implementation in the area. This happened after a decision of the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The new ministry will be led by Notis Mitarakis, who had until now served as deputy minister of Labor and Social Affairs, according to a statement by the government spokesman, Ekathimerini reported.

 

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greece, Ministry of Migration and Asylum, Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria