The New James Bond Movie Title Song will be Performed by Billie Eilish

The No Time To Die title song will be performed by Billie Eilish. Billie has written the song with her brother Finneas O'Connell and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song.

In No Time To Die, the new James Bond movie, the leading actor's plans for a well-deserved rest are again disrupted by another dangerous mission commissioned by the CIA. And this time, perhaps the most dangerous one. The stakes are big, the desire for justice is too. And this means only that the film guarantees shaking emotions and a lot of adrenaline! Can Death Really Wait? We will find out everything on April 8 in theaters and IMAX.