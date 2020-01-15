Population in Greece - 10.7 Million People

In 2019, 86 440 babies were born in Greece and 119 446 people died, which is why the population of our southern neighbour decreased by 33 006 and numbered 10 724 599, according to ANA-MPA.

The media quoted the National Statistics Service of Athens.

51.4% of the Greek population are women, 48.6% are men, and six out of every ten Greeks, or 63%, are between the ages of 15 and 64.

The largest part of the population - about one third or 3.5 million people - lives in the Attica peninsula around Athens.

