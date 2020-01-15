PM Borissov Departs from Cairo to Berenice Naval Base on the Red Sea Coast (PHOTOS)

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will take part today in the official opening of the new Egyptian Berenice Naval Base on the Red Sea coast. During his visit, the Bulgarian prime minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, at which they will discuss issues of common interest to both countries and topics on the international agenda, the press center of the Council of Ministers announced.

Prime Minister Borissov will attend the ceremony at Berenice at the personal invitation of President El-Sisi. The site is one of three new strategic naval bases on the Mediterranean and Red Sea coasts, whose establishment was announced by the Egyptian Armed Forces in 2017.

PM Borissov will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Krasimir Karachakanov.

