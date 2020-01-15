The Impeachment Process against Trump is Likely to Begin on January 21

The impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump in the Senate is likely to begin on Jan. 21, said Republican House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, cited by Reuters.

He suggested that some preparatory procedures would be completed this week.

The House of Representatives, controlled by Democrats today, will vote to bring the two indictments against Trump to the Senate - for abuse of power and obstruction of Congressional investigations.

However, the actual removal of the president is unlikely,, since it requires the votes of two-thirds of the senators. Trump Republicans have a Senate majority.