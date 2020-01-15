The Impeachment Process against Trump is Likely to Begin on January 21

Politics | January 15, 2020, Wednesday // 10:07| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Impeachment Process against Trump is Likely to Begin on January 21 novinite.bg

The impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump in the Senate is likely to begin on Jan. 21, said Republican House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, cited by Reuters.

He suggested that some preparatory procedures would be completed this week.

The House of Representatives, controlled by Democrats today, will vote to bring the two indictments against Trump to the Senate - for abuse of power and obstruction of Congressional investigations.

However, the actual removal of the president is unlikely,, since it requires the votes of two-thirds of the senators. Trump Republicans have a Senate majority.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Donald Trump, impeachment, Senate
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria