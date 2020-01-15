Weather Forecast: Fog or Low Clouds in Many Areas

Today, fog or low clouds will remain almost throughout the day in many areas in the plains, valleys and around the rivers. In these areas daytime temperatures will remain low, mainly between 2C and 7C, while the mountains will be sunny, with temperatures up to 10-12C, in Sofia – about 7C. Atmospheric pressure will be higher than the average for the month. During the day it will stay almost unchanged.



This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.