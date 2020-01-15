Nissan and Renault have Denied Rumours of the Car Alliance Collapse
January 15, 2020, Wednesday
The Japanese car manufacturer Nissan Motor has described as the reports that it is considering breaking its alliance with Renault as completely false BNR reported.
"Nissan is in no way considering dissolving the Alliance," the Japanese carmaker said in a statement Tuesday
"The Alliance is the source of Nissan's competitiveness. Through the Alliance, to achieve sustainable and profitable growth, Nissan will look to continue delivering win-win results for all member companies," the company said.
