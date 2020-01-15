Nissan and Renault have Denied Rumours of the Car Alliance Collapse

Business | January 15, 2020, Wednesday // 07:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Nissan and Renault have Denied Rumours of the Car Alliance Collapse www.pixabay.com

The Japanese car manufacturer Nissan Motor has described as the reports that it is considering breaking its alliance with Renault as completely false BNR reported.

"Nissan is in no way considering dissolving the Alliance," the Japanese carmaker said in a statement Tuesday

"The Alliance is the source of Nissan's competitiveness. Through the Alliance, to achieve sustainable and profitable growth, Nissan will look to continue delivering win-win results for all member companies," the company said. 

 

 

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Nissan, Renault, Alliance, cars
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria