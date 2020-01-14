Explosion in a Chemical Plant in Spain

At least one person was killed and six were injured in a blast at a chemical plant in northeastern Spain today, TASS and Reuters reported, citing local media.

The massive explosion occurred in an industrial area in Tarragona province, part of the Catalonia region.

Residents of Tarragona, a city with a population of 800,000, and nearby settlements were urged not to open their doors and windows and to stay in their homes until the causes of the explosion and its effects are clear, the Associated Press and TASS reported.

Fire crews are at the site of the incident.