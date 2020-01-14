New Attack on a Military Base with US Troops in Iraq

A military base in Iraq with US troops was attacked once again. There were no casualties, world agencies reported, citing a communique by Iraqi armed forces.

Today, Katyusha rockets targeted the Taji military camp, located north of Baghdad.

The incidents come amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran .

An American drone strike on January 3 killed Baghdad's Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, al-Hashd al-Shaabi's deputy commander.

The attacks came as a “vengeance” to the American attack that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, and other leading military commanders.

The Iraqi parliament responded by voting on January 5 to oust foreign forces — including some 5,200 American troops — who have backed the fight against Islamic State jihadists since 2014, The Times of Israel reported.

The United States, however, is not discussing the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq, France press and Reuters reported.

Agencies cited a statement by US Department of State spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus.

“At this time, any delegation sent to Iraq would be dedicated to discussing how to best recommit to our strategic partnership — not to discuss troop withdrawal, but our right, appropriate force posture in the Middle East,” State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.