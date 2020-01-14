Turkey Donates Armoured cars to Albania

World | January 14, 2020, Tuesday // 22:49| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Turkey Donates Armoured cars to Albania www.pixabay.com

Turkey donated armoured vehicles and equipment which will be used by Albanian rapid response teams, Anadolu Agency reports.

During a ceremony in Tirana, Turkey's Deputy Interior Minister Mehmet Ersoy said Ankara saw this as a brotherly gesture, not as a grant.

"Six armoured vehicles and 10 Land Rover vehicles are very important help for us," the Albanian police director said, thanking that Turkey has helped improve its logistical capacity.

In addition to vehicles, Turkey also donated gas masks, various protective equipment, bulletproof vests and other equipment.

turkey, Albania, armoured vehicles, donation
