BNR: Bulgaria has 93.75 of 100 Points According to Gender Equality Index

Bulgarian institutions have been working actively against anti-Semitism, xenophobia, discrimination and intolerance, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva pointed out during chairing the 7th session of the National Coordination Mechanism for Human Rights, BNR reported.

Zaharieva paid particular attention to this country's achievements in implementing the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, pointing out that according to the World Bank's Gender Index, Bulgaria has 93.75 out of possible 100 points. The participants in the meeting endorsed Zaharieva's proposal to establish a mechanism for better dialogue between state institutions and the non-governmental sector working in the sphere of human rights.