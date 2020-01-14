BNR: Bulgaria has 93.75 of 100 Points According to Gender Equality Index

Society | January 14, 2020, Tuesday // 22:47| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: BNR: Bulgaria has 93.75 of 100 Points According to Gender Equality Index novinite.bg

Bulgarian institutions have been working actively against anti-Semitism, xenophobia, discrimination and intolerance, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva pointed out during chairing the 7th session of the National Coordination Mechanism for Human Rights, BNR reported.

Zaharieva paid particular attention to this country's achievements in implementing the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, pointing out that according to the World Bank's Gender Index, Bulgaria has 93.75 out of possible 100 points. The participants in the meeting endorsed Zaharieva's proposal to establish a mechanism for better dialogue between state institutions and the non-governmental sector working in the sphere of human rights.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Gender Equality Index, Bulgaria, Ekaterina Zaharieva
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria