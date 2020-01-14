Angela Merkel will Host a Peace Conference on Libya

The world leaders' meeting will take place on Sunday in Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host a peace conference on Libya, which will take place in Berlin on Sunday, the German government's office reported, quoted by the DPA and BTA as saying.

The conference was organized in coordination with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Guterres and the UN Special Envoy for the country, Ghassan Salamé, lead consultations to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Libya. The German government has said that representatives of the US, Russia, Turkey, the European Union and other countries will take part in the conference.

Libya's head of internationally recognized government, Fayez al-Sarraj and Libyan National Army commander Khalifa Haftar are also invited to participate.

Haftar left the Moscow conference without signing the prepared deal which was aimed at ending nine months of fighting around the capital.

