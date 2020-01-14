Latvia’s Former Permanent Representative to the European Union Named Secretary-General of the European Commission
Latvian Ilze Juhansone is a the new Secretary-General of the European Commission, Commissioner for Employment and Social Affairs, Nicolas Schmit announced. He specified that the decision was taken at today's meeting of the commissioners and takes effect immediately.
Ilze Juhansone took the post of Secretary-General on 1 August last year following the departure of her predecessor, Martin Selmayr, from Germany.
Juhansone has been serving as a Deputy Secretary-General for Selmayr in 2015. She was Latvia’s ambassador and served in her country’s with foreign ministry as well as Deputy Secretary of State and Head of the EU Directorate.
- » The European Parliament is Ready to Approve the Brexit Deal
- » EU Households Spend over €1.1 Trillion on Transport
- » The Legal Affairs Committee Confirms Negotiations on New EU Collective Redress Rules
- » Ankara and Berlin Negotiate to Establish Turkish Schools in Germany
- » Germany Exported Weapons for more than € 8 Billion in 2019
- » IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva: The World is Changing Faster than Ever, Make Structural Reforms