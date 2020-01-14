Latvia’s Former Permanent Representative to the European Union Named Secretary-General of the European Commission

Bulgaria: Latvia's Former Permanent Representative to the European Union Named Secretary-General of the European Commission

Latvian Ilze Juhansone is a the new Secretary-General of the European Commission, Commissioner for Employment and Social Affairs, Nicolas Schmit announced. He specified that the decision was taken at today's meeting of the commissioners and takes effect immediately.

Ilze Juhansone took the post of Secretary-General on 1 August last year following the departure of her predecessor, Martin Selmayr, from Germany.

Juhansone has been serving as a Deputy Secretary-General for Selmayr in 2015. She was Latvia’s ambassador and served in her country’s with foreign ministry as well as Deputy Secretary of State and Head of the EU Directorate.

