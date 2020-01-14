Australian Rescuers are Dropping Vegetables from Planes to Save the Animals from Starvation
World | January 14, 2020, Tuesday // 16:44| Views: | Comments: 0
novinite.bg
Australians are finding innovative ways to help animals affected by the fires that continue to devastate the country.
The New South Wales Government is using planes to provide thousands of pounds of carrots and sweet potatoes to feed starving animals.
This creative idea is called 'Operation Rock' and is run by NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service. The main purpose of the operation is to feed the animals, as the fires continue to rage. So far the planes have thrown over 2,200 pounds of fresh vegetables from the sky.
