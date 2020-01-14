At least 57 were Killed in Avalanches in Pakistan
At least 57 people have died in avalanches in Pakistan-administered parts of Kashmir, Reuters reported. There are also missing people, but their exact number is unknown.
In neighbouring India, at least 10 people have died in several avalanches.
In Afghanistan, bad weather, heavy snowfall, heavy rainfall and floods have killed at least 39 people and injured more than 60, France Press reported.
