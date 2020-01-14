At least 57 were Killed in Avalanches in Pakistan

Society » INCIDENTS | January 14, 2020, Tuesday // 14:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: At least 57 were Killed in Avalanches in Pakistan www.pixabay.com

At least 57 people have died in avalanches in Pakistan-administered parts of Kashmir, Reuters reported. There are also missing people, but their exact number is unknown.

In neighbouring India, at least 10 people have died in several avalanches.

In Afghanistan, bad weather, heavy snowfall, heavy rainfall and floods have killed at least 39 people and injured more than 60, France Press reported.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: avalanches, killed, Pakistan, India
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria