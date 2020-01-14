Public Bus Fell into a Huge Hole in China, at least 6 People are Killed (PHOTOS)

A passenger bus fell into a huge hole in the Chinese city of Xinhai, the capital of Qinghai province, according to the French Central Television.

At least 6 people have died. and The incident also wounded 16 people who are in a stable condition now.

A road section in front of a hospital on the busy Nandajie Street in the city of Xining, collapsed,

A bus full of passengers fell into the hole. The crash led to explosion, the television reports.

The hole was nearly 10 meters in diameter, the Standart reported.

 

