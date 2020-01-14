NIMH: Mainly Sunny and Fairly Calm Today
Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 14, 2020, Tuesday // 08:27| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Today, most of the country will be mainly sunny and fairly calm.
Before noon, many areas in the plains and valleys will be foggy. Maximum temperatures will reach 7C to 12C, but will remain lower in areas with persistent fog. Atmospheric pressure will drop, but will stay higher than the average for the month.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
- » 13 New Animal and Plants Species Will Settle in Antarctica in the Coming Years
- » Divers Removed 21 Electric Scooters from Thessaloniki Offshore
- » State of Emergency Declared in the Philippines
- » Elevated Levels of Fine Particulate Matter in Sofia (MAP)
- » Red-Hot Lava Gushed out of a Philippine Volcano - Thousands of People were Evacuated (PHOTO)
- » Weather Forecast: Fog in Some Places, Maximum Temperatures between 4C and 9C