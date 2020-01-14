NIMH: Mainly Sunny and Fairly Calm Today

Today, most of the country will be mainly sunny and fairly calm.  

Before noon, many areas in the plains and valleys will be foggy. Maximum temperatures will reach 7C to 12C, but will remain lower in areas with persistent fog. Atmospheric pressure will drop, but will stay higher than the average for the month.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

