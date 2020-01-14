17.4% More People Spent their Vacation in 4 and 5 Stars Accommodation Establishments in November 2019 in Comparison with November 2018

In November 2019, 1 838 - accommodation establishments - hotels, motels, camping sites, mountain chalets and other establishments for short-term accommodation with more than 10 bed-places were functioned in the country. The total number of the rooms in them was 53.7 thousand and the bed-places were 108.7 thousand. In comparison with November 2018, the total number of accommodation establishments (functioned during the period) decreased by 0.3%, and the bed-places in them - by 1.0%, according to a National Statistical Institute (NSI) data publishe in a press release

The total number of the nights spent in all accommodation establishments registered in November 2019 was 762.9 thousand, or by 11.4% more in comparison with the same month of the previous year, as the greatest increase (by 17.4%) was observed in 4 and 5 stars accommodation establishments.

In November 2019, 71.4% of all nights spent by foreign citizens and 40.0% of all nights spent by Bulgarians were realized in 4 and 5 stars hotels. In 3 stars accommodation establishments were spent 19.8% of all nights by foreigners and 29.1% of all nights by Bulgarian residents, while in the rest of accommodation establishments (with 1 and 2 stars) they were 8.8% and 30.9% respectively.

In November 2019, the number of arrivals in all accommodation establishments increased by 11.5% compared to the same month of 2018 and reached 413.6 thousand, as an increase for both Bulgarians and foreigners by 12.0% and by 10.0% respectively was registered. Bulgarians spent the nights in accommodation establishments in November 2019 were 305.9 thousand and spent 1.8 nights on the average. The arrivals of foreigners were 107.7 thousand, and had on average 2.0 nights, as 73.1% of them spent nights in hotels with 4 and 5 stars.

In November 2019, the total occupancy of the bed-places in accommodation establishments was 23.9% and increased by 2.5 percentage points compared to November 2018. The highest was occupancy of the bedplaces in 4 and 5 stars accommodation establishments - 31.4%, followed by 3 stars accommodation establishments - 23.3%, and with 1 and 2 stars - 16.5%.

The total revenues from nights spent in November 2019 reached 42.8 million BGN or by 12.0% more compared to November 2018. An increase in revenues for both Bulgarians by 17.4% and foreigners by 5.1% was registered.