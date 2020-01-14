Only 20.6% of Women in Bulgaria had been Screened for Breast Cancer
In 2017, the proportion of women aged 50-69 years who had been screened for breast cancer (using a mammography) within the previous two years differed greatly among Member States. Based on screening programmes, eight Member States had breast cancer screening rates below 50%, with the lowest rates in Romania (0.2% of women aged 50-69 – 2015 data), Bulgaria (20.6%) and Slovakia (30.7%), Eurostat reported.
By contrast, there were four Member States that reported breast cancer screening rates of 75% or above: Denmark (82.1% in 2016), Finland (81.9%), the Netherlands (78.2% in 2015) and the United Kingdom (75.1%).
