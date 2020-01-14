Greek Authorities to Raise Pensions after Years of Cutbacks

A new bill submitted to parliament in January envisages new increase in pensions for pensioners in Greece.

Pension increases will range from 3% to 10% and affect pensioners who have more than 30 years of insurance coverage. The supplementary pensions for the freelancers and farmers will also increase by up to 48%.

The new social security reform should increase all pensions, which have been reduced to 1300 euros. The average increase will be with about of 99.5 euros.