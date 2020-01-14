13 New Animal and Plants Species Will Settle in Antarctica in the Coming Years

Several species of grasses, ticks, mussels, amd crabs will settle in the northernmost regions of Antarctica in the coming years. This is predicted by scientists cited by the British Antarctic Institute and the BTA.

Too harsh conditions will not yet allow the ice continent to be colonized by rodents, but they will be able to co-exist near polar research stations.

Climate warming will inevitably affect the flora and fauna of Antarctica. "Many of them will have no natural enemies, which can have a very negative impact on all ecosystems in the region," said Professor Helen Roy of the UK Center for Ecology and Hydrology.

According to her team, 13 of the 100 most common invasive species will settle in Antarctica in the next ten years. Most of them refer to marine invertebrate fauna, but among them are terrestrial animals and plants that can radically change the appearance of the southernmost continent on Earth. This process has already begun near the temporary and permanent stations of the Antarctic expeditions.