Lebanon Voting Rights in the UN Have Been Fully Restored

Lebanon regained its right to vote at the UN General Assembly after paying its contributions to the international organization.

The Lebanese were in the list with the Central African Republic, Gambia, Lesotho, Tonga, Venezuela and Yemen as countries that do not pay the required contributions by UN rules and are not allowed to vote.

"With this payment, Lebanon’s voting rights have been fully restored under Article 19.," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman of the UN Secretary-General's Office said.

