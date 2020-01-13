In the period January - November 2019 the exports of goods from Bulgaria to third countries increased by 4.5% in comparison with the same period of the previous year and added up to 17 549.7 Million BGN. Main trade partners of Bulgaria were Turkey, China, Serbia, the Russian Federation, the United States and the Republic of North Macedonia which accounted for 50.5% of the exports to non EU countries.

In November 2019 the exports of goods from Bulgaria to third countries decreased by 7.5% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to 1 522.8 Million BGN.

In the period January - November 2019 in the exports of goods from Bulgaria to third countries, distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification, the most notable growths compared to the same period of the previous year were recorded in sections ‘Food and live animals’ (55.9%) and ‘Crude materials, inedible (except fuel)’ (21.5%). The most notable fall was reported in section ‘Manufactured goods classified chiefly by material’ 2 (21.6%).

Imports of goods to Bulgaria from third countries in the period January - November 2019 decreased by 12.5% in comparison with same period of 2018 and added up to 18 507.3 Million BGN (at CIF prices)1. The largest amounts were reported for the goods imported from Turkey, the Russian Federation, China and Serbia. In November 2019 the imports of goods to Bulgaria from third countries decreased by 29.7% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to 1 458.7 Million BGN.

In the period January - November 2019 in the imports of goods to Bulgaria from third countries, distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification, the largest growths compared to the same period of the previous year were recorded in the sections ‘Food and live animals’ (23.3%), ‘Beverages and tobacco’ (14.9%) and ‘Miscellaneous manufactured articles’ 3 (14.9%). The most notable fall was observed in sector ‘Mineral fuel, lubricants and related materials’ (42.1%).

The foreign trade balance of Bulgaria (export FOB - import CIF) with third countries in the period January - November 2019 was negative and added up to 957.6 Million BGN.

In November 2019 the foreign trade balance of Bulgaria (export FOB - import CIF) with third countries was positive and amounted to 64.1 Million BGN.

Trade in goods of Bulgaria with third countries and EU - total

In the period January - November 2019 the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 53 758.2 Million BGN which is 3.7% more than the same period of the previous year.

In November 2019 the total exports of goods added up to 5 050.2 Million BGN and decreased by 0.5% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

The total value of all the goods imported in the country in the period January - November 2019 amounted to 56 324.9 Million BGN (at CIF prices), or by 2.9% less than the same period of 2018.

In November 2019 the total imports of goods decreased by 8.9% compared to the same month of the previous year and added up to 5 163.6 Million BGN.

The total foreign trade balance (exports FOB - import CIF) was negative in the period January - November 2019 and amounted to 2 566.7 Million BGN.

In November 2019 the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB - import CIF) was also negative and added up to 113.4 Million BGN.

This was stated by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) in a press release.