PM Borissov: The 3.7% Export Growth Proves the Development of our Economy
Politics | January 13, 2020, Monday // 18:58| Views: | Comments: 0
novinite.bg
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
"In the period January - November 2019, goods were exported from Bulgaria worth BGN 53,758.2 million to the EU and third countries, which was 3.7% more than in the same period of 2018. The data of the National Statistical Institute has once again shown the development of the Bulgarian economy and the positive trends of continuing growth.
Bulgarian economy has grown 3.7% more than in the same period last year, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wrote on his Facebook profile.
"In the period January - November 2019, goods were exported from Bulgaria worth BGN 53,758.2 million to the EU and third countries, which was 3.7% more than in the same period of 2018. The data of the National Statistical Institute has once again shown the development of the Bulgarian economy and the positive trends of continuing growth.
“We will keep up the good work,” Prime Minister Borissov added.
- » Who Will be the New Eco-Minister?
- » Bulgaria’s Environment and Water Minister, Neno Dimov Charged Deliberate Mismanagement
- » Herro Mustafa Chose a Bulgarian Rose as the Motif of her Ambassador’s Coin
- » The Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov Resigned
- » Ekaterina Zaharieva to Participate in the Foreign Affairs Council on the situation in Iraq and Libya
- » Bulgaria’s Consultative Council convened by President Radev with 5 Recommendations on Middle East Crisis