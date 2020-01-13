PM Borissov: The 3.7% Export Growth Proves the Development of our Economy

Bulgarian economy has grown 3.7% more than in the same period last year, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wrote on his Facebook profile.

"In the period January - November 2019, goods were exported from Bulgaria worth BGN 53,758.2 million to the EU and third countries, which was 3.7% more than in the same period of 2018. The data of the National Statistical Institute has once again shown the development of the Bulgarian economy and the positive trends of continuing growth.



“We will keep up the good work,” Prime Minister Borissov added.